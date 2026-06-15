Bonnie Tyler’s Family Shares Health Update After Singer Was Placed In Medically Induced Coma

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2026 - 6:24 PM

According to Consequence.net, back in May, Bonnie Tyler was placed in a medically induced coma after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery in Faro, Portugal. And earlier today, Tyler’s family announced that while the singer is no longer in a coma, she remains “very unwell and in intensive care.” “Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time,” a statement read.

Due to these medical circumstances, all of Tyler’s shows scheduled through August are either canceled or whenever possible, postponed until next year. However, the “artist’s team is “still hopeful” about her fall European dates from October 23 through December 17. “We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes,” the statement concluded, adding that the family continues to ask for privacy. “We will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share.”

Tyler’s team announced her hospitalization and surgery on May 6. A few days later, it was revealed that she was placed in a coma “to aid her recovery.” Before her health issues, the singer had been scheduled for a European tour spanning more than two dozen dates throughout 2026.