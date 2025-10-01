Western Vinyl Announces New Benefit Compilation Album Featuring Alan Sparhawk, Dirty Projectors, Bonnie Prince Billy & More For December 2025 Release

Home News Rhett Kaya October 1st, 2025 - 6:46 PM

Independent label Western Vinyl will host a charity compilation titled Passages: Artists in Solidarity With Immigrants Refugees, And Asylum Seekers. Proceeds from the project will benefit American Gateways and Casa Marianella. According to Stereogum , the Texas-based organizations provide food, shelter, health care, and other services to immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers for little to no cost. The collaborative album will feature songs from artists, including Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never), Tim Heidecker, St. Panther, Lonnie Holley, Y La Bamba, William Tyler, Dirty Projectors, and more. Singer-songwriter s Alan Sparhawk and Benjamin Booker recently released their contributions to the record.

One of the first songs released from the project is from Alan Sparhawk , titled “No More Darkness.” “Here is a song that came from the struggle to know what to say to someone who is having a hard time,” Sparkhawk shared. “There are real things that we can do to lift each other out of suffering—sometimes it is tangible charity, like this compilation to raise funds and awareness for the plight of immigrants and those who have been displaced.” “Sometimes it is words of encouragement,” he continued. “It can also just be time spent with someone who needs help getting through the moment. Let’s do our best to turn up the light.” Listen to “No More Darkness” below.

Benjamin Booker also released his contribution, titled “A Place For Us.” According to Stereogum , when speaking about the song, Booker said, “The human struggle is a family struggle. We rise together and we suffer together. There are so many things out of our control, but we can always open our hearts to love and understanding. May you find light in the darkness.”Passages: Artists in Solidarity With Immigrants Refugees, And Asylum Seekers comes out on December 5; listen to “A Place For Us” and view the album’s tracklist below.

Tracklist:

No More Darkness – Alan Sparhawk Everybody Is – St. Panther Country – Daniel Lopatin A Place For Us – Benjamin Booker Afterburner – Lambchop Home” – Quin Kirchner (Feat. Tekle Mezghebe) No Place to Rest My Head – Marisa Anderson Wrong Crowd – Y La Bamba A Border Is Just a Space Between Two Lines – Lonnie Holley The Autumn Wind (no. 71) – Bonnie Prince Billy Parallel” – Erik Hall One Hundred-Twenty Dollar Song – Dirty Projectors