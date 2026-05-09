“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” Singer Bonnie Tyler Put In Medically Induced Coma Following Emergency Surgery

Home News Aryn Honaker May 9th, 2026 - 12:48 PM

Bonnie Tyler, 74, was placed in a medically induced coma on Thursday. This comes one day after the singer was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery earlier this week in Faro, Portugal. Her surgery was first announced on Wednesday.

A statement on her official website read, “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well, and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

However, on Thursday, her spokesperson shared that she had been placed in a medically induced coma, per WCVB. “We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please,” the spokesperson said. No other information has been shared at this time.

​Tyler is in the middle of her Jubilee tour, which celebrates her 50 years in the music industry. Throughout those years, she has released 18 studio albums, with her most recent being The Best Is Yet to Come, which was released in early 2021. She’s known for her hits “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero.”