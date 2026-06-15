Alanis Morissette Announces LA Residency Show Butterfly With A Machete For November 2026

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2026 - 3:30 PM

Today, Alanis Morissette has announced Butterfly with a Machete, which is a continuation of her sold-out Las Vegas residency from fall 2025. These limited-run shows will be happening over four nights at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, on November 5 – 11, Butterfly with a Machete is a confessional and multimedia, multi-disciplinary musical stage play set to her music, blending her songs with storytelling, therapeutic insights, and a radical look at fame and trauma. For tickets and more information, click here.

As a cultural icon, the artist has long embodied the intersection of emotional rawness and philosophical and psychological depth, offering not only catharsis through song but also a roadmap for self-realization and relational healing, all of which are present via the stories she tells in this show. Like her songs, no topic is off-limits in this show: Alanis dives deeply into some of the most harrowing moments of her life, while also shining a massive spotlight on some of the most joyous.

Butterfly with a Machete Show Dates

11/5-11 – YouTube Theater – Los Angeles, CA