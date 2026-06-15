Actress Teams Up With Casisdead For Collaborative New Single “Live By You”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2026 - 3:38 PM

Actress has created his own arcane language of hermetic references and inter-dimensional electronic composition with “Live By You”, which is his first release for Ninja Tune in three years and it pairs a first-take CASISDEAD vocal with Cunningham’s meticulous beats and an arrangement that takes two genre-defying artists further into uncharted territory for its one minute and fifty-one second runtime.

Last year, Actress collaborated with five-time Grammy award-nominated composer Suzanne Ciani for Concrète Waves, a groundbreaking live collaboration co-commissioned by and first performed at, The Barbican, London and Sónar, Barcelona. The performances were captured and made available digitally and on vinyl earlier this year – the first in a new series by Werkdiscs capturing improvised musical conversations between two avant-garde icons.

“Cunningham once called Actress an image. It was, for him, a picture, an idea. One he could use to look out at the world and to look back at himself. He has spoken of his music tending to start with “a symbol, or a grabbed moment.”. Whether it was Ghettoville and the man he saw walking around South London with his life in a shopping trolley, or the chessboard he stumbled across in L.A.’s Pershing Park that became LXXXVII, or the feeling you get on Splazsh of music pounding through the walls of a club and you are stood on the other side, in the smoking area, taking a breather, Cunningham has painted with the Actress image. He has made wordless compositions that allow us to see the world as he sees it through Actress.

