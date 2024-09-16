Suki Waterhouse Shares Epic New Single & Video “Model, Actress, Whatever”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 16th, 2024 - 4:51 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Prior to the release of the album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin by Suki Waterhouse on September 13, the new single and video of “Model, Actress, Whatever” was released on September 11. The release of this single amplified the excitement of fans as they patiently awaited the album’s arrival. “Model, Actress, Whatever” is just one of the songs off her latest album, taking on an enchanted forest mood.

The entire music video is based around Suki Waterhouse filming a video that will be utilized for entertainment purposes, perhaps a music video or a movie. The director becomes more and more frustrated with her as scenes go on because she can’t seem to get her lines right. The video cuts from heavily edited scenes of Suki Waterhouse and her co stars fighting with swords, to the reality of the shoot where we see every sliver of the green screen being used. At the end of the video she ends up throwing a smoothie at the director and then walking off confidently with her hair still wet and makeup smudged.

The lyrics of the song aim to show that not everything is as perfect as it may seem, allowing fans to explore the deeper meaning behind what reality and social media really is. Fans will be able to hear the song live on the Sparklemuffin Tour 2024.