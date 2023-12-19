Actress Announce Winter 2024 North American Live A/V Shows

Home News James Reed December 19th, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Actress, aka Darren Cunningham, announces a run of live A/V tour dates across North America in early 2024, including performances in New York, Montreal, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.

The brand-new live show — debuted earlier this month in London – features visuals from Oscar Monzon alongside a conceptual light show and set that spans Actress’ formidable catalog alongside new material from his latest record ‘LXXXVIII’.

‘LXXXVIII’ — the roman numerals for ‘88’, which is both a reference to a previous Actress release of the same name and also a nod to the concept of infinity, emphasizing how everything is connected within Actress’ ‘practice’ — represents the very first presentation of Actress’ voyage into luxury sonics. A lifetime in the making, ‘LXXXVIII’ is the culmination of 25 years’ honing mind-shorting, soul-igniting audio infusions for dance floors, rave dens, festivals, and concert halls.

Game theory, and indeed, deep strategic thinking – more readily associated with economics and chess than artistic practice – was fundamental to Actress’ process as ‘LXXXVIII’ was created. The record includes avant-garde-influenced “Push Power ( a 1 )” — a track which was flagged by Pitchfork as one of the Best Songs of 2023 — acting as the first move in an complex chess game. With each thoughtful move the game grows and develops over time – something we can hear reflected in the textured and delicate layers of the track. Elsewhere on the record we hear the beautifully dream-like “It’s Me ( g 8 )“ and “Oway ( f 7 )” and unique “Game Over ( e 1 )” – which signals the final, closing move for not only does chess reflect the specific physicality of the artist’s material interactions in his studio, it also decorates the tactical, internal and aesthetic battles which brokered ‘LXXXVIII‘’’s creation.

The release follows 2022’s ‘Dummy Corporation‘, which placed Actress firmly back in the center of underground club culture. Prior to that his 2020 album ‘Karma & Desire’ — which saw guest collaborations from Mercury Prize winner Sampha, Zsela and Aura T-09 — was received to widespread praise, with The Guardian commenting the album “cements his place as one of the great poets of club culture”.

Actress recently performed as the official support for James Blake’s UK/EU tour, which included stops at Alexandra Palace in London, L’Olympia in Paris, Fabrique in Milan, UFO Im Velodrom in Berlin, and Forest National Club in Brussels, and played alongside Autechre in Australia across selected dates this year.

‘LXXXVIII’ is out now on Ninja Tune, see below for all 2024 North American Live A/V show dates.