Actress Announces New Album Statik For June 2024 Release, Shares New Singles “Dolphin Spray” & “Static”

Actress has announced a new album, Statik, which will be out on July 7 through Smalltown Supersound. To celebrate the occasion, the artist has released a pair of singles titled “Dolphin Spray” and “Static.”

Lead single “Static” is a shadowy and buzzy ambient track that was released quietly last week successfully setting the stage for the bouncy and twinkling track that is “Dolphin Spray.”

Following last year’s LXXXVIII, the subtly majestic Statik marks Actress’s first full length for Smalltown Supersound. The collaboration between Actress and the esteemed Oslo-based purveyors of elevated sonics evolved organically following Actress’s remix of a Carmen Villain track for the 12 inch of her Only Love From Now On LP.

Back in December, Actress announced live A/V shows throughout North America in early Winter. In October of 2020, the artist released their previous album Karma and Desire.

Statik Track List