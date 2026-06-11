The Bobby Lees Share New Single & Video “Red Hot”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 6:16 PM

Today, The Bobby Lees has shared their latest single, “Red Hot,” which is a fire-starter signed off with Sam Quartin’s signature don’t-fuck-with-me attitude. This ditty proves the band can skillfully walk the line of baring their souls with raw truth and fearlessness, while also not taking themselves too seriously. Hypnotic bass lines underscore the seething song about addiction and painful desires.

While talking about the number, the band said: “This song is about wanting more. More love. More connection. More attention. That insatiable desire. Yet somehow, when we recorded this track and we were all hysterically laughing by the end of it. So, whatever that means.”

The Bobby Lees‘s upcoming album, New Self elevates their sound to even brasher heights with the offbeat take on PJ Harvey’s “50 Ft” and the seething self-discovery of “New Self.” Produced by Dave Sardy and Alex Pasco in Los Angeles, the album sets The Bobby Lees’ signature bravado loose across a wide and reverberating soundscape. They’ve never sounded quite this expansive or emboldened before.