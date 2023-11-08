The Bobby Lees Announce Indefinite Hiatus, Comment On State Of Music Industry

Home News Skyy Rincon November 8th, 2023 - 10:29 PM

New York based rock band The Bobby Lees have announced their indefinite hiatus from touring. The group provided a statement listing the main reason for their decision as the current unsustainable economic state of the music industry.

The rise of streaming as a mechanism for music distribution has undoubtedly shifted the music industry in a way that economically disadvantages independent artists. Musicians have tried to make up for the loss of revenue by touring and selling merch, but many artists have reported that venues have taken merch cuts which continues to make earnings difficult.

Spotify is also planning on shifting their royalty system to cut down on low streaming tracks on their platform, raising the minimum amount of streams to 1000 before monetization, making the economic sustainability for indie artists look quite bleak. The Bobby Lees, reflecting on these difficulties, have made the decision to step back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BOBBY LEES (@thebobbylees)

In an Instagram post, the band explained: “The main issue seems to be Spotify and streaming… it has caused a lot more harm than good because it has reduced the value of music to almost nothing. Bands our size barely make anything from Spotify payouts. Worse off, they’ve made algorithms and streaming numbers become more important than how something makes you feel.”

The group went on to suggest actionable steps that could be taken to possibly remedy the situation including calling on more established artists to form a coalition and demand larger payout rates for all musicians or “finding a way for music to be paid for again.”

The Bobby Lees Fall 2023 Tour Dates