The Bobby Lees Cover PJ Harvey’s “50 Ft Queenie”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2026 - 9:35 PM

Full force and in your face, The Bobby Lees are back with “50 Ft,” which is a powerfully haunting cover of PJ Harvey’s “50ft Queenie.” As a whole, everything is fantastic by how the band brings their talented low, thumping bass lines and boisterous vocals to this amazing track. “This song is our favorite recording we’ve ever done. We’re very excited to share it,” said The Bobby Lees.

The Woodstock, NY, trio, Sam Quartin (vocals, guitar), Macky Bowman (drums) and Kendall Wind (bass), are gearing up for their Epitaph debut, New Self, which will be out on June 12 and it marks a thrilling new chapter for the band, while doubling down on what has always made them so magnetic.Their ferocious presence has always been undeniable, but New Self elevates their sound to even brasher heights..

Produced by Dave Sardy and Alex Pasco in Los Angeles, the album sets The Bobby Lees’ signature bravado loose across a wide and reverberating soundscape. They’ve never sounded quite this expansive or emboldened before. The Bobby Lees do not need much in the way of introduction. Within a few seconds of exposure to their furnace-blast live shows or their bottled-lightning studio records, it is easy to hear why they have earned fans in legendary musicians like Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry and Henry Rollins.