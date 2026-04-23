The Bobby Lees Cover PJ Harvey’s “50 Ft Queenie”

Full force and in your face, The Bobby Lees are back with “50 Ft,” which is a powerfully
The Woodstock, NY, trio, Sam Quartin (vocals, guitar), Macky Bowman (drums) and Kendall Wind (bass), are gearing up for their Epitaph debut, New Self, which will be out on June 12 and it marks a thrilling new chapter for the band, while doubling down on what has always made them so magnetic.Their ferocious presence has always been undeniable, but New Self elevates their sound to even brasher heights..
Produced by Dave Sardy and Alex Pasco in Los Angeles, the album sets The Bobby Lees’ signature bravado loose across a wide and reverberating soundscape. They’ve never sounded quite this expansive or emboldened before. The Bobby Lees do not need much in the way of introduction. Within a few seconds of exposure to their furnace-blast live shows or their bottled-lightning studio records, it is easy to hear why they have earned fans in legendary musicians like Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry and Henry Rollins.