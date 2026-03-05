The Bobby Lees Announce New Album New Self For June 2026 Release, Reveal Jason Momoa Offered To Fund New Record

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2026 - 6:18 PM

Originally hailing from the iconic Woodstock, NY music scene, The Bobby Lees, which is led by singer and guitarist Sam Quartin, drummer Macky Bowman and bassist Kendall Wind, bring wildness and danger back into punk rock. Today, thee band has announced their new album, New Self, is due for release on June 12. For their fourth full-length and Epitaph debut, the record marks a thrilling new chapter for the band, while doubling down on what is always made them so magnetic.

The record arrives after a period of deep uncertainty for The Bobby Lees. Toward the end of 2023, the members went on an indefinite hiatus: The deepening economic pressures of the music industry weighed heavily on them, and the labor of touring edged the group close to burnout. After they announced their hiatus, The Bobby Lees received an outpouring of support from their fans, including actor Jason Momoa, who contacted the group and offered to fund their next record.

After revealing their move to Epitaph last fall with the seething, fiery single “Napoleon”, The Bobby Lees preview the album with its raucous and bittersweet title track A jagged, desert-hazed confession that turns teenage chaos into sharp self-reckoning, Quartin reveals: “This song feels like a diary entry that I’m letting strangers read, it’s kinda weird to share – but fuck it. We were listening to late 90’s Hip Hop and Nu Metal when we wrote it. We told Dave Sardy, who produced the track, that sound was our goal, that kinda feel.”

The Bobby Lees don’t need much in the way of introduction. Within a few seconds of exposure to their furnace-blast live shows or their bottled-lightning studio records, it is easy to hear why they’ve earned fans in legendary musicians like Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, and Henry Rollins. They are as uncompromising in their sound and generous with their energy as any of their punk ancestors who first rewrote the rules of engagement back in the 1970s.

New Self Track List

1. Give

2. Napoleon

3. The End

4. 50 Ft

5. New Self

6. All I got

7. Got me good

8. Red Hot