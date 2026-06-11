Queen’s Roger Taylor Announces New Solo Album Violence Insane In A Beautiful World For September 2026 Release

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QUEEN’s, the well known rock band’s singer and songwriter, Roger Taylor, has announced his new album, Violence Insane In A Beautiful World. The album will be released on September 18th. To preorder the album click here.

The 9th track on the album, “Come On Summer (It’s Party Time),” features a performance by The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo, South Africa, who have also translated “Bohemian Rhapsody” in their Zulu-language. Taylor said, “I was really happy when I became aware of this amazing South African choir, who sing in Zulu. They’re just wonderful. They did the most incredible cover version of Bohemian Rhapsody, and it’s fabulous. I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. So, we suddenly had the bright idea of asking them to sing on some of the tracks, which they did, and I think it’s transformed those songs. It gives them a whole new dimension. I’m really thrilled with their work on that.” To listen to the song click here.

Violence Insane In A Beautiful World’s theme comes from the beauty of the world we live in, “There seems to be all this insanity at the moment. The violence in the world seems to be as bad as it ever was, at any point, and certainly in my lifetime. It’s just horrific, a lot of insane violence.” Taylor explains. “And we do seem to be fucking up the world, plastics in the sea, you know, and all these awful wars everywhere and hatred born of different religions.”

The tone of the album as Taylor says, “It’s a beautiful world, you know. And kindness is very important, I think, it seems to be forgotten quite a lot. So, that is basically the sort of underlying theme.”

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Violence Insane In A Beautiful World Tracklist

1. A Beautiful World – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

2. Violence Insane

3. What Really Matters

4. Don’t Photograph Food

5. I See You Now

6. Chump

7. Spit In His Eye

8. Jealous Guy*

9. Come On Summer (It’s Party Time) – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

10. A Great Big Beautiful World (reprise) – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

Produced by Roger Taylor & Joshua J. Macrae

All songs written by Roger Taylor except *John Lennon

Roger wrote, produced, sang, and performed all the songs on Violence Insane In A Beautiful World with the help of long-time collaborator Joshua J.Macrae, members of his live band, and The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo, South Africa. The album takes on different styles. Taylor says, “I like the idea of eclecticism. I like the idea of different things, you know? I mean, the great example being the Beatles. I always thought that their albums were very eclectic, especially the later albums from Revolver onwards. You never knew what the next track was going to be, and it was totally different from the track before it. We always tried to do that in Queen. We tried to make a lot of different things and fearlessly tread where no sane man would. Yeah, I think people are really going to like the surreal stuff.”

Violence Insane In A Beautiful World is Taylor’s seventh album in his almost 50-year solo career. In celebration of his new record, Roger will be going on the road in the UK. Fans who pre-order the album will have exclusive first access to tickets for the shows.

The band for the Violence Insane In A Beautiful World tour will consist of keyboardist Spike Edney, supporting drummer Tyler Warren, multi-instrumentalist Tina Keys, bassist Neil Fairclough and Christian Mendoza on guitar. For access to merchandise, tour information and access to the album visit https://www.rogertaylorofficial.com/.

Violence Insane In A Beautiful World Tour Dates

09/21/2026: Newcastle upon Tyne, England, O2 City Hall

09/22/2026: Edinburgh, Scotland, Usher Hall

09/24/2026: Birmingham, UK, The Alexandra

09/25/2026: Manchester, England, Opera House

09/28/2026: London, England Roundhouse

09/29/2026: Swansea, Wales, Building Society Arena

Taylor has sold more than 300 million albums with Queen. Roger Taylor formed the band Smile with guitarist Brian May in 1968. Within three years, that band had transformed into Queen with the addition of the late singer Freddie Mercury and bassist John Deacon, embarking on one of the most successful careers in the history of popular music.

Taylor launched his solo career in the late 1970s, subsequently releasing six albums under his own name and another three with his side project The Cross. Taylor was also co-executive music producer of the Oscar-winning 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

In 2011, Roger and Brian May relaunched Queen with singer Adam Lambert, who is still currently a part of the band. Queen and Adam Lambert announced The Rhapsody Tour, taking place in the United States in 2023.