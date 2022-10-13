Queen Releases Unearthed Freddie Mercury Song “Face It Alone”

Home News Karan Singh October 13th, 2022 - 11:30 AM

British rock legends Queen have unearthed a previously unreleased song featuring the late, great Freddie Mercury. The band originally recorded “Face It Alone” during the 1988 sessions for their album, The Miracle. Check out the unearthed track in the lyrics video below:

Surviving bandmembers Roger Taylor and Brian May discovered the song while working on an upcoming reissue of The Miracle. They first revealed its existence during a BBC radio interview at this year’s Royal Jubilee concert which they performed at with their regular singer Adam Lambert.

“We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” Taylor said, “but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

Brian May added, “I’m happy that our team were able to find this track. After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us … yes, Deacy is there too … working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed … until now!”

“Face It Alone” will appear on Queen’s new archival box set for The Miracle Collector. The package will also include several other unreleased recordings, demos, spoken word segments between band members and more.