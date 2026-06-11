Norah Jones & Arooj Aftab Cover Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 1:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to northerntransmissions.com, on Norah Jones Is Playing Along, which is the latest podcast Episode 35, Jones’ special guest is Arooj Aftab. Their conversation touched on their evolving relationship with music and the realities of working as a musician. Recorded on February 25, 2026, the episode showcases songs from both of their catalogs, a new unreleased track and a take on the Billie Eilish song “What Was I Made For?”, which is amazing by how both ladies use their vocal to create stunning melodies and harmonies that match the sad theme on Eilish’s smash hit tune.

Also on the podcast, other guests show up, including internationally renowned concert pianist Lang Lang; multi-Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer St. Vincent (Annie Clark), Dave Grohl, John Legend and other talented souls. In each episode, Jones’ sits down with a different guest for impromptu musical and candid conversation. Jones is is just one of many collaborations Aftab has added to her repertoire recently. She and Beck covered “Lilac Wine” for Help(2), which is a compilation curated by War Child UK, and she will appear on Bonobo’s upcoming album, Distance in Static.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna