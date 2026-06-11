Nekrogoblikon Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Today, it has been announced that Goblin metal’s least likely legends Nekrogoblikon are celebrating two decades of chaos, cult stardom and viral mayhem with a fall 2026 headline tour. The goblin horde will hit the road with Aborted, Signs of the Swarm, and Party Cannon for a U.S. trek that kicks off on October 16, in Phoenix and wraps on November 15, in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.
In other news, Nekrogoblikon are currently supporting their newest EP, The Boiling Sea. John Goblikon,who is the band’s goblin frontman, has recently made a guest appearance in the music video for Electric Callboy’s “Let the Good Times Roll.”
Nekrogoblikon Tour Dates
10/16 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
10/17 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine
10/19 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center
10/20 — Dallas, TX — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/21 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
10/23 — Orlando, FL — Beacham
10/24 — Tampa, FL — Ritz Ybor
10/25 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre
10/26 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues
10/28 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl
10/29 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl
10/30 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club
10/31 — Norwalk, CT — District Music Hall
11/1 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House
11/3 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall
11/4 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
11/5 — Indianapolis, IN — Deluxe – Old National Centre
11/7 — Denver, CO — Oriental Theater
11/8 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
11/10 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory
11/11 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom
11/12 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile
11/14 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Theater
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco