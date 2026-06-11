Nekrogoblikon Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 6:31 PM

Today, it has been announced that Goblin metal’s least likely legends Nekrogoblikon are celebrating two decades of chaos, cult stardom and viral mayhem with a fall 2026 headline tour. The goblin horde will hit the road with Aborted, Signs of the Swarm, and Party Cannon for a U.S. trek that kicks off on October 16, in Phoenix and wraps on November 15, in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.

In other news, Nekrogoblikon are currently supporting their newest EP, The Boiling Sea. John Goblikon,who is the band’s goblin frontman, has recently made a guest appearance in the music video for Electric Callboy’s “Let the Good Times Roll.”

Nekrogoblikon Tour Dates

10/16 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

10/17 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine

10/19 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

10/20 — Dallas, TX — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/21 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

10/23 — Orlando, FL — Beacham

10/24 — Tampa, FL — Ritz Ybor

10/25 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

10/26 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

10/28 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl

10/29 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl

10/30 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

10/31 — Norwalk, CT — District Music Hall

11/1 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House

11/3 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall

11/4 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

11/5 — Indianapolis, IN — Deluxe – Old National Centre

11/7 — Denver, CO — Oriental Theater

11/8 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

11/10 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

11/11 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

11/12 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile

11/14 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Theater

11/15 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco