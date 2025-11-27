Dragonforce Team Up With Nekrogoblikon For Collaborative New Track “Dragon Smash Goblin”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2025 - 6:40 AM

According to theprp.com, power metal band DragonForce and goblin-fronted melodic death metal band Nekrogoblikon have joined forces on the newly released track, “Dragon Smash Goblin“. The collaboration arrives as part of the just released 8th original soundtrack offering for the hit VR rhythm game Beat Saber.

As for “Dragon Smash Goblin“, the whole thing is amazing by how the music smacks the background with a pulsing and soul-shaking metal vibe that will cause some people to head-band along, while each unique and in-your-face video game scene gives views a feel of what Beat Saber is like if they were playing the video game. DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon show off the musical craft that shines brightly throughout the whole composition.

In other news, DragonForce previously appeared on the sixth soundtrack offering from the video game by contributing the earth-shattering new track, “Power Of The Saber Blade“.