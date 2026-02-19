Nekrogoblikon Announce New EP The Boiling Sea For April 2026 Release, Share New Video “The Secret Elephant”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2026 - 7:31 PM

Goblin metal’s least likely legends are back. After nearly two decades of chaos, cult stardom and the viral mayhem of “No One Survives,” Nekrogoblikon return with The Boiling Sea, which is the feral new EP that ushers in a historic era for the band. It will arrive on April 17. Produced and mixed by metal mastermind Jason Suecof (Job for a Cowboy, The Black Dahlia Murder), The Boiling Sea is a high-octane proving ground for the band‘s new dual-vocal onslaught, first teased by the 2025 double-feature videos for “Show Me Your Goblin” and “Fiend.”

Also, the goblin metallers dropped the video for “The Secret Elephant.” For the first time ever, the goblin throne is shared because former mascot-turned-frontman John Goblikon steps fully into the spotlight with soaring melodic vocals, while extreme metal phenom Dickie Allen (of Infant Annihilator) unleashes the kind of throat-shredding brutality usually reserved for apocalyptic events.

The Boiling Sea Track List