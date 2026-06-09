Peaches Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 12:37 PM

Today, Peaches has announces 18 new North American tour dates that will be kicking off on September 1, in support of No Lube So Rude, which is her first full length album in 10+ years and out now through Kill Rock Stars. For tickets and more information, click here. The forthcoming tour dates also follow April’s release of Peaches’ debut score for Netflix’s Big Mistakes from Emmy-award winning Dan Levy. Peaches co-created the score with Grammy-winning composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum.

Peaches has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold on the North American headlining tour goes to support NOISE FOR NOW and their work to support grassroots organizations working tirelessly throughout the United States to provide and protect our Reproductive Rights. HeadCount will also be present at select U.S. tour dates to register voters and help check registration status.

No Lube So Rude Tour Dates

9/1 – Calgary – MacEwan Hall

9/2 – Edmonton – Midway

9/ 6 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp

9/8 – Oklahoma City – Tower Theatre

9/9 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall

9/10 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

9/13 – Milwaukee – The Rave II

9/14 – St. Louis – The Sovereign

9/15 – Louisville – Iroquois Amphiteathre

9/17 – Nashville – Cannery Hall

9/18 – Grundy Co., TN – The Caverns

9/19 – Cincinnati – Bogart’s

9/20 – Cleveland – Globe Iron

9/22 – Baltimore – Soundstage

9/23 – Pittsburgh – Spirit Hall

9/25 – Boston – Wilbur

9/26 – Toronto – Concert Hall

9/27 – Buffalo – Electric City

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin