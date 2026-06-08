Toadies Share Dynamic New Video For “Damage”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 1:59 PM

Today, Toadies has shared a new video for “Damage”, which is directed and edited by Justin Wilson and filmed live at Dallas’ historic Longhorn Ballroom. The song is from the band’s new studio album, The Charmer that was released last month. It was recorded with Steve Albini at Electrical Audio in Chicago before his unfortunate passing. Albini’s technique of capturing bands raw and live was the perfect match the for band’s energy resulting in the classic Toadies sound.

The band are also in the midst of an extensive North American tour that will run through October including festival stops Louder Than Life, Aftershock, Hoochenanny Whiskey & Music and Festival, and Shadow Of The City at The Stone Pony. Support on select headlining dates comes from Vandoliers, Local H, Sparta, Olive Vox and Emily Wolfe. Toadies will also record a session for KEXP , while stopping in Seattle for a sold out show at The Showbox on June 9.

Clark Vogeler says “I’m particularly excited to play live on KEXP because it’s one of the best places on the internet to discover and watch bands perform. I’ve watched so many of their sessions over the years, but I always find myself going back to revisit performances from Khruangbin, Aldous Harding, Big Thief, and Blonde Redhead. There’s just so much great stuff in their archive.”