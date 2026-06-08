David Guetta & Jennifer Lopez Team Up For New Spanish Reimagining Of “Save Me Tonight”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 7:33 PM

Today, David Guetta and Jennifer Lopez once again recharge and reignite their hit dance-pop single, “Save Me Tonight,” by dropping a new Spanish-language remix featuring Mexican singer-songwriter Gabito Ballesteros, titled “Sálvame Hoy.” As a whole, the tune is just as catchy as the previous version because the dance music as an extra kick of a sizzling vibe that is capable to make someone dance of their seat.

“Sálvame Hoy” joins an elite roster of previously released remixes that have kept dance floors moving over the last two months, including the Joel Corry Remix released on March 27, a take from Arno Cost and Norman Doray released on April 3, a flip from Seth Hills released on April 24 and the tech-fueled remix from DJs From Mars released on May 22. The momentum behind the collaboration is undeniable as “Save Me Tonight” officially surged to number one on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart on May 22.

This achievement marks a massive milestone for both artists, securing Lopez her second career number one on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart following her iconic 2011 anthem “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull, while further extending Guetta‘s historic record as the artist with the most number one hits in the history of the chart.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi