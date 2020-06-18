Duffy Releases First New Song in Five Years “River in the Sky”

Home News Drew Feinerman June 18th, 2020 - 11:26 AM

Welsh singer/songwriter and actress Duffy has just released a new song “River in the Sky,” her first new song in five years. The singer recently shared her harrowing story on social media explaining her disappearance from the public eye, and her new song is now only available on her social media platforms.

The song is extremely emotionally driven, as Duffy leaves her voice on full display along with an acoustic piano accompaniment. The tenderness and sadness that Duffy sings with can be felt almost immediately, and her strength and bravery as a woman resonates throughout the entire song. Duffy’s return to music is far from easy, but performances like this remind her fans and all listeners how uplifting her vocal performances can be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @duffy on Jun 18, 2020 at 3:00am PDT

“I never knew if I would get to the place of being able to do this, I am grateful to get here,” Duffy expressed in a recent blog post. “Not everyone has the privilege of being able to talk, such as I am doing today,” as she explained in detail the account of a rape and kidnap scare that would steal “thousands of days from her life.”

Duffy first took the brave step of sharing new music by sending Jo Whiley an “only for radio” track, called “Something Beautiful” in March. The amazingly raw and poignant “River In The Sky” is another step for Duffy, as she becomes a little more confident to “sing again,” as she puts it in her own words.