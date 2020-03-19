Duffy Releases First New Song in Five Years “Something Beautiful”

Home News Aaron Grech March 19th, 2020 - 7:49 PM

Pop and neo soul performer Duffy recently spoke out to the public, where she painstakingly recalled the circumstances which led to her hiatus from the music industry. While the singer remained quiet in the weeks after her statement, the performer has now unveiled a new song titled “Something Beautiful,” which serves as her first new track in over half a decade.

“Something Beautiful” is filled with a playful orchestral instrumental, with strings, guitars and ethereal backing vocals, creating a blend of pop and R&B. Duffy’s vocal performance channels similar nostalgia to the work of her contemporary Amy Winehouse, who was part of the same wave of pop and neo-soul performers coming out of the UK in the late 2000s.

The performer explained that the song will not be officially released, although it was played by the British DJ Whiley on BBC 2 Radio. The track was dedicated to the people currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer,” the singer posted on Instagram. “Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon. Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won’t be mad, they are lovely people. So here’s a song … here’s ‘Something Beautiful.’ It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits. I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown.”

Duffy first achieved fame back in 2008 with the release of her debut album Rockferry, which was spearheaded by its title track and the single “Mercy.” Her latest album release Endlessly came out in 2010. She also released a cover of “Make the World Go Away” in 2015.