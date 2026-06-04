SZA Teases Possible Clairo Collab With New Instagram Post

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 4th, 2026 - 1:58 PM

Following singer Clairo’s recent signing to Atlantic Records, rumors have begun circulating of a possible collab between her and fellow artist SZA. Both Clairo and SZA have recently released collaborations with Rostam and Isaiah Rashad, respectively, and fans are eagerly speculating whether or not the two are cooking up a track together. Fans have been speculating a collaboration between the two artists since 2024, says Stereogum, but a recent video posted to SZA’s Instagram story has reignited the rumors.

Clairo in the studio via SZA’s instagram story 👀🎧 pic.twitter.com/eJ19Q9x8Z1 — Daily Clairo (@clairodailys) June 4, 2026

The story, posted by SZA, shows Clairo singing in the studio while SZA watches. The video is accompanied by an angel emoji. While it is possible that SZA was just there to watch Clairo, fans cannot help but speculate and hope that a collaboration is on its way.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna