Chaka Khan, Kat Graham, Miguel & More Set To Perform At 10th Anniversary Celebration Of Prince’s Life In Minneapolis

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2026 - 8:59 PM

Today, Prince Celebration had shared the first round of performers, panelists and special guests for its “10th Anniversary Celebration of Life,” taking place June 3–7, 2026, across Paisley Park, and downtown Minneapolis. Marking a decade since Prince’s passing, this year’s Celebration stands as one of the most expansive and emotionally resonant gatherings to date, bringing together fans, collaborators, and artists from around the world for five days of music, storytelling, and community.

For the first time, members of NPG & The Revolution will celebrate Prince together on stage, including Bobby Z and Lisa Coleman, joining Morris Hayes, Tony M, Levi Seacer, Sonny T, Cora Coleman, Cassandra O’Neal, Greg Boyer, and Kenni Holmen. Special guest performers throughout the week include: Chaka Khan, Morris Day, Miguel, Kat Graham, Tevin Campbell, Sounds of Blackness, Bilal and more scheduled to be announced. For tickets and more information click here.

Throughout the week, attendees will experience exclusive presentations of unreleased material and rare archival content, offering deeper insight into Prince’s creative process and vault. Special panels and conversations will feature musicians, engineers, and collaborators sharing firsthand stories and reflections from inside Prince’s world. Signature events include the return of the Downtown Block Party at the Prince Mural (with a major activation to be announced), a DJ Dance Kickoff at First Avenue and a full slate of programming at Paisley Park, offering fans unprecedented access to Prince’s creative universe.