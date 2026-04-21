Previously Unreleased Prince Single “With This Tear” Drops Posthumously Ahead of Vault Project

Home News Aryn Honaker April 21st, 2026 - 3:08 PM

A new Prince single has been released, marking 10 years since the icon’s passing. The song is called “With This Tear,” and has been in Prince’s musical vault via NPG Records, his label, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Legacy Recordings.

The song is a slow ballad, carried along by serene piano and Prince’s gorgeous vocals. Captions across the musician’s social media accounts say, “Recorded in 1991 at Paisley Park and newly mixed by Chris James, this track finds Prince in full command, writing, producing, and performing every note. Later recorded and released by Céline Dion, the song now returns in its original form.”

Dion’s version came out in 1992 on her self-titled album. She took to Instagram to comment on the release of the original version, saying, “‘With This Tear’ was a gift from Prince that I will always treasure. I have carried this song with me for so many years. To now hear his version, shared for the very first time, feels truly special. Celine xx…”

“With This Tear” marks the beginning of more official releases of Prince recordings in the future, as reported in NME. No further specific details are currently known.

​Outside of new music, Prince’s life and legacy are set to be celebrated June 3rd to 7th of this year at the legendary artist’s Paisley Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The five-day tribute will feature performances by musicians such as Chaka Khan, Morris Day and Miguel, along with panelists and special guests including Bootsy Collins, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.