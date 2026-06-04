Ellen Allien Shares Dynamic New Single “Riot”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 5:59 PM

Ellen Allien has been a continuous force of this egalitarian spirit, that runs deeply through her every action. Against hierarchy and convention, Ellen lives the arc from inside. Techno is a protest by existing. “Riot”can cause listeners to dance, while the music continues build a world inside the ruins of another one. Globally we have been creating the communities we want on dancefloors for decades, but in recent years have seen it consumed by capitalist interests.

Through her signature forward-thinking techno, Ellen explores the ocean’s beauty and humanity’s impact on it, creating sonic landscapes that aim to unite and build community on dancefloors, delivering light through darkness. Ellen‘s spoken words arrive like signals from another planet, her distinctive voice creating an otherworldly sonic experience. This is emotional rave music, weaving elements of minimal, darkwave, hypnotic euphoria, into a vibrant journey, with first singles. Textured sonic landscapes richly cover the whole record where birds sing, waves crash, and spaceships fly through the Berlin night sky. The darkness gives space to explore the beauty of the world that exists from dusk to sunrise.