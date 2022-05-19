Ellen Allien Returns to Mexico, Colombia, USA and Canada to Finish Tour After Two-Year Break

Home News Megan Mandatta May 19th, 2022 - 10:48 PM

Following her tragic broken kneecap injury last October, Ellen Allien is set to return to the US, Canada, Mexico and Colombia after two years. Allien grew notoriety from her electronic music and impressive skills.

Ellen Allien has always been fascinated with music, even going to stream from her balcony throughout the pandemic and also acting as label head of pitch and UFO Inc. Her project “We Are Not Alone” has grown into a film, exhibition, and book in collaboration with Stini Roehers.

Ellen Allien Upcoming Shows