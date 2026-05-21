Ellen Allien Announces New Album New Life For July 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Steh Auf”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2026 - 8:37 PM

Matriarch of the Berlin techno scene, Ellen Allien, presents her latest album, New Life will be on BPitch in July. Rooted in the electronic music community since its ferment as post-wall political protest, Ellen has been a continuous force of this egalitarian spirit, that runs deeply through her every action. Against hierarchy and convention, Techno is a protest by existing. By dancing. By building a world inside the ruins of another one. Globally we have been creating the communities we want on dancefloors for decades, but in recent years have seen it consumed by capitalist interests.

The album is a powerful statement on personal autonomy, community responsibility and the destructive forces threatening our planet’s beauty. Recorded between Berlin, Miami and Ibiza over the past winters. the album channels themes of empowerment, anarchy, and collective action, a call to dismantle failing systems, while embracing regeneration, growth, and new hope through self-determination.

This is emotional rave music, weaving elements of minimal, darkwave, hypnotic euphoria, into a vibrant journey, with first single, “Steh Auf”, which is brings textured sonic landscapes that richly cover the whole record where birds sing, waves crash and spaceships fly through the Berlin night sky. The darkness gives space to explore the beauty of the world that exists from dusk to sunrise.

New Life Track List

1. Ellen Allien – Cruising

2. Ellen Allien – Be Your Own Leader

3. Ellen Allien – Lights Off

4. Ellen Allien – Wonderful Moment

5. Ellen Allien – Fantazy

6. Ellen Allien – Steh Auf

7. Ellen Allien – Move It

8. Ellen Allien – Riot

9. Ellen Allien – Mein Herz

20. Ellen Allien – Bella