Ellen Allien Shares New Single “Gender Fluid” To Benefit Pandemic Relief For The Marble Bar In Detroit

Home News Ariel King December 12th, 2020 - 8:47 PM

Ellen Allien has shared a new single, “Gender Fluid” to contribute to the Pandemania Relief compilation from The Marble Bar in Detroit. The compilation will benefit displaced workers who have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Allien’s “Gender Fluid” single features upbeat synths and heavy drums, creating an intoxicating tune that throws listeners back into the sparkling night clubs from past days. Whispering voices come into the track midway, disappearing as quickly as hushed conversations at a late night rave. They echo through the track in warped sounds, the deep synths thumping throughout the entirety of the track.

<a href="https://marblewax2max.bandcamp.com/album/marble-bar-pandemania-relief-an-employee-benefit-compilation">MARBLE BAR – PANDEMANIA RELIEF (AN EMPLOYEE BENEFIT COMPILATION) by ELLEN ALLIEN</a>

The Marble Bar has also launched their own label this year, titled Marble Wax2Max. The label seeks out artists in Detroit in order to share their music to a larger platform.

“The V/A collection features artists who’ve had a special place in our program, and have contributed music to give back to our staff during this insanely difficult time,” The Marble Bar said in their Bandcamp description. “We are eternally grateful for this support and sign of good faith that we will one day commune again to dance our asses off together.”

DJ Minx, Afrique, Andrés, Loren, Ryan Crosson and many others have also contributed to the compilation. The Marble Bar has also been streaming music online since the start of the pandemic as a means to share music while their doors have been closed throughout the pandemic.

“These are times of concern greater than anything we’ve experienced since opening,” The Marble Bar said in their Bandcamp description. “We encourage you all to continue wearing your masks so that we can see you sooner than later. Thank you for doing your part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We hope to be dancing and laughing together again in a not so distant future.”

Allien released her latest album, Auraa, this past July. The album was supported by the singles “True Romantics” and “Hello.” In 2019, she had released the album Allientronic.