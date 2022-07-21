DevilDriver Welcomes Jon Miller Back & Adds Holy Grail’s Alex Lee, Teases Upcoming Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon July 21st, 2022 - 1:30 PM

According to Blabbermouth, California based heavy metal band DevilDriver is welcoming back their original bassist Jon Miller; it has been over a decade since he first departed from the group. Last week, former bass player Diego “Ashes” Ibarra announced his departure from the band. That is not the only lineup change they have made. Following guitarist Neal Tiemann’s departure in October 2021, the band has officially announced the addition of Holy Grail’s Alex Lee.

Miller commented on his return to the band, offering, “After spending the past 10 years away from writing music, recording, and touring, I have made the decision to return to DevilDriver to settle some unfinished business with two lifelong friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Lee (@ibanezguy88)

Frontman Dez Fafara welcomed Miller back with open arms, commenting, “Jon is a monster on bass and wrote much of our early material. We began talking daily and it just felt right… and having him onstage again will be absolutely pummeling technically and visually,” He continued, “For the fans that have seen the band with Jon in it, please welcome him back. And for those of you who haven’t, get ready because he holds it down. Having most of the OG members in the band now after almost 20 years feels good.”

In his message, Fafara also teased the possibility of new tour dates, saying that the band has a major tour announcement prepared for August. The band has not toured since July of 2019 and fans are eager about the band’s return to the stage as well as the new lineup.