Che Aimee Dorval Shares Upbeat New Single “Feel Something”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 2:23 PM

Today, Che Aimee Dorval has released her new single, “Feel Something”, is officially out in the world.In the press release, the artist wrote this song to help her get through a hard time this past winter and somehow it turned into Dorval’s most upbeat and optimistic sounding song yet. As with every release, this song carries pieces of her story, but once it leaves the artist’s hands, it becomes the people’s too. Also, Dorval has mention that she hopes the ditty will help show people where they exactly need to be.

On another note, “Feel Something” is the third single from the artist’s new EP, which will be coming in September. As a whole, the song is a positive force of nature because the musical beat and the elegant vocal performance gives the composition a ray of light that people can find the hope and joy they deserve, while thriving in the world.