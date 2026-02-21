Che Aimee Dorval Shares Raw New Single “Carnal Needs”

Home News Nick Aagesen February 21st, 2026 - 5:52 PM

Che Aimee Dorval has released a new song entitled “Carnal Needs.” The song is a bluesy deep melody about letting your needs take control of you. A slow EDM music beat playing in the background Aimee Dorval hits play on the keyboards and sings while playing the guitar in this piece. “Carnal Needs” is out everywhere right now.

The peeled back video of Aimee Dorval performing the song live, shows off her talent by letting viewers see the raw emotion in this song, and the ability to play different instruments while doing it. The camera pans around Aimee Dorval while the lowlights flicker between a deep green, blue and purple.

Aimee Dorval talked about the song, releasing a message to fans saying that this song is all about getting out of your head and more into your body. “With instinct over inhibition, desire without apology,” the singer wrote. Aimee Dorval also gave fans a hint of what is next to come for the singer, saying that this was an important step in her evolution. She also wrote that it is the “first glimpse” into a new body of work for her that has been taking shape.

Passionate songs and performances are nothing new for Aimee Dorval, as her last album The Crowned, was chalk full of songs that showed through her music how unapologetically herself she is.