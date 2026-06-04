Bear McCreary Teams Up With Slash, Duff McKagan & Chad Smith On Collaborative New Single “Cool Kids”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 2:42 PM

“The Singularity” is Emmy and BAFTA Award–winning composer Bear McCreary‘s symphonic metal project. In 2024, McCreary released an ambitious hard rock concept album of the same name, featuring an extraordinary lineup of rock talent, including Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Corey Taylor (Slipknot) and other talented souls. And today, McCreary has shared the single, “Cool Kids” (feat. Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Brendan McCreary).

As a whole, the song is amazing because of how the instrumentation smacks the background with sizzling and top notch music that truly shows how amazingly talented everyone is, while the dazzling vocal performance dazzles the mind with killer tones that compliment the fabulous style of rock. “Cool Kids” is a solid preview from the upcoming album, Singularity: Ekleipsis.

“Cool Kids’ was born when [bassist] McKagan sent me a voice memo of a riff he was messing around with,” McCreary shares. “My ears perked up instantly and his riff was undeniable! So Duff and I went into the studio the next week along with my brother, vocalist Brendan McCreary and [drummer] Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers and wrote the song together. We went in with Duff’s initial riff and our enthusiasm, and walked out with ‘Cool Kids”.

The artist adds: ” When Slash got back into town, he added his signature screaming guitar parts, and there it was. ‘Cool Kids’ is a song about all of us being proudly who we are, but I wouldn’t blame anybody for assuming the title was inspired by the fact that Brendan and I got to create this song with the coolest kids in rock and roll.”