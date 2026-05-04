Bear McCreary Announces New Album The Singularity: Ekleipsis For July 2026 Release Featuring Members Of Gojira, Fall Out Boy, Guns N’ Roses & More

Home News Guillaume Oded May 4th, 2026 - 8:25 PM

Emmy- and BAFTA Award-winning composer Bear McCreary, who helped the film Drop build a tense and scary mood, has announced the follow-up to his 2024 symphonic metal concept album The Singularity, a project that brings together heavy metal sounds with big dramatic orchestral music. This is in accordance with Blabbermouth reports. The new record, The Singularity: Ekleipsis, is set to arrive July 31 through Sparks & Shadows Records and Mutant. The first album already introduced McCreary’s world of cinematic metal, with appearances from major rock artists including Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Rufus Wainwright.

Written mainly by McCreary and his brother Brendan, Ekleipsis takes its name from the ancient Greek word for “abandonment.” The album continues the metal story of a damaged world in turmoil, while exploring disillusionment, struggle and perseverance. which positions the record as both a continuation and an escalation of the story introduced in its predecessor.

The lead single, “Black Box,” featuring Joe Duplantier, gives an early look at the album’s sound, bringing together heavy riffs, orchestral layers and the cinematic scale McCreary is known for.

The album also features a large list of rock and metal artists, including Joe Duplantier of Gojira, Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria, Jens Kidman of Meshuggah, Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy, Tim Henson of Polyphia, Steve Vai, Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and Stewart Copeland, among others.

The track list includes:

Overture: The Shattering

Black Box (feat. Joe Duplantier)

The Chandelier (feat. Patrick Stump)

House of Silence (feat. Claudio Sanchez)

Iron Collapse (feat. Jens Kidman)

Our Kingdom (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

Blueshift (feat. Steve Vai & Tim Henson)

Dead Orbit

Ekleipsis

Ashes of the Sun (feat. Slash & Duff McKagan)

Fractured Light (feat. Chad Smith)

Signal Fires (feat. Stewart Copeland)

Epilogue: The Return