System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Teams Up With Bear McCreary On New Single “Incinerator”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Grammy nominated Bear McCreary and Serj Tankian from band System of the Down have teamed up to deliver a dark rock record. “Incinerator” opens with heavy guitars and pounding drums, maintaining this energy as Tankain sings about the need to fight to survive. A creative chord progression from McCreary is features in the chorus, giving the song a groovy and grungy feel. This is especially apparent when it is emphasized in bridge of the song, where Tankain sings “Be my guest please, come burn down my garden, won’t you?” After a powerful chorus to drive the song home, the track ends with Tankain intensely screams “Incinerate!”

In a recent press release, McCreary opens up about his work on his upcoming project The Singularity. The composer has been working on the album for 30 years, starting on the project when he was 15 years old. He expands on the process of this, stating that “I [McCreary] was obsessed, even then, with melding my love of hard rock, symphonic film scores, and dramatic storytelling into a cohesive whole, laying the groundwork for what would become a concept album, graphic novel, and multimedia concert experience. I spent the next three decades trying to perfect it.” The result of 30 years of work featuring many artistic powerhouses will be available to the general public on May 10, with a special performance being held at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 12.

Listen to “Incinerator” down below!