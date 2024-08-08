Meshuggah’s Jens Kidman Featured On Original Song “The Last Ballad Of Damrod” From The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2024 - 6:05 PM

Roadrunner Records continues their legacy of bringing culture and heavy music with the release of the first original song, “The Last Ballad of Damrod,” from the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season Two: Amazon Original Series Soundtrack). Composed by Emmy Award winner Bear McCreary and featuring vocals from Meshuggah‘s frontman Jens Kidman, the song will appear in the highly anticipated second season of the Amazon Original series.

“The Last Ballad of Damrod” is about a vicious Hill-troll, “The Last Ballad of Damrod” is brought to terrifying, screaming life by Jens Kidman, the unforgettable lead singer of Grammy nominated Swedish extreme metal band Meshuggah. The vocal performance brings an extra kick of horror, while the music fills the air with powerful sound.

While talking about the ditty, McCreary: “When I first glimpsed Damrod, the murderous troll in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two, I knew immediately I had to call Jens Kidman. The aggressive frontman of Meshuggah, Jens put a searing brand on ‘The Last Ballad of Damrod’ with his blistering vocal performance. I am exhilarated to team up with Roadrunner Records, home to some of my favorite bands of all time like Gojira and Slipknot, to bring our song to the world.”

The composer adds: “My collaboration with Jens, alongside virtuoso drummer Gene Hoglan, on ‘The Last Ballad of Damrod,’ offers an introduction to my exploration of the darker recesses of J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendarium and sets the stage for the rest of the sweeping score to come.”