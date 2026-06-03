Vivian Girls Announce Summer 2026 East Coast Tour Dates

Home News Beka Welsh June 3rd, 2026 - 8:51 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Vivian Girls are heading on a limited tour this summer across the East Coast. The Brooklyn-based rock band has been through a variety of changes since their first album in 2009. The band officially split up in 2014, disappearing for the next five years until the band’s reformation in 2019, which came alongside the release of a new album, Memory, only to disappear again in light of the COVID pandemic. In 2025, the band ventured on their second comeback, with an East Coast tour last fall. This July, Vivian Girls will kick off a similar tour, playing shows in New York, DC, and Pennsylvania.

The tour will begin at the band’s own home base, Brooklyn, with three subsequent shows in Kingston, Washington, DC and Philadelphia that week. Vivian Girls will also be playing at the Mosswood Meltdown Pre-Party in Oakland, CA, the following week, with indie rock band Pavement.