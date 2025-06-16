Vivian Girls Announce First Concert Since 2019 With Titus Andronicus

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2025 - 3:41 PM

According to stereogum.com, back in 2019, Vivian Girls reunited for their first LP in eight years, Memory, which was NME‘s Album Of The Week. The New York rock trio has not played any shows since that year but that is changing soon because the band will performing with Titus Andronicus in New Jersey this summer.

On August 14, Vivian Girls will be serving as special guests at Asbury Park’s Stone Pony alongside other Teenage Halloween. People can find ticket information here. To help spread the good news, Vivian Girls post on Instagram with the captions: “The first Vivian Girls show since 2019! Playing at the shore with our best old friends @titusandronicusofficial . Jersey shore forever!”

After the band stormed social media, fans started to share their excitement about the news. The world is a better place with the VGs playing together again.” one user added, while another wrote “Jersey con 2025???” Regardless of where Vivan Girls will be performing, there is no doubt that the band will be dazzling people’s minds with their endless musical talent.

Photo Credi: Boston Lynn Schulz