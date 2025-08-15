Vivian Girls Reunite For The First Time In 6 Years And Tease Future News

Home News Ajala Fields August 15th, 2025 - 11:08 PM

Brooklyn garage-rock/noise-pop band Vivian Girls came back together in 2019 for Memory, their first album in eight years, then went dark again during the pandemic. Now they’re back again, according to Stereogum. In June, Vivian Girls announced a comeback show at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park with New Jersey heroes Titus Andronicus and Teenage Halloween for the past Thursday, August 14.

Vivian Girls have compiled several fan-made videos from the gig for a new Instagram post. In the caption, the band wrote, “A bunch of clips from our first show back! Stay tuned for new Vivian Girls news soon…” Judging from the amount of fan-made videos from the show and the band’s enthusiasm, it seems that the first show back was a success. Hopefully this means new music and more performances coming soon.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz