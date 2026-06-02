Metallica Covers “Sonne” by Rammstein Live in Berlin

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 2nd, 2026 - 3:32 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Metallica members Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett covered Sonne by Rammstein during their M72 World Tour in Berlin, Germany. The pair performed the song, shredding on guitar as Trujillo sang the song in German. The fans in the stadium sang along to the chorus while recording and applauding as the pair passionately played. To view the performance click here.

The performance was one of the many song covers they performed on the M72 tour. They called these covers “doodles” and have previously performed, “El Paso” by Marty Robbins, “When Doves Cry” by Prince and “Major Tom” by Peter Schilling.

M72 tour activities also include live events, film fests, volunteer opportunities and pop-up shops from Budapest to London. For tickets to future M72 Tour events click here.

Metallica has also announced its Life Burns Faster Residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. The shows will take place in October 2026. Each show will be unique, featuring a different setlist with high-tech performances on the 16k LED screen and the multi-sensory 4D technological dome of the Las Vegas Sphere

The band will also be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut with Suicidal Tendencies and Spiritbox on November 19th and 21st. Each show will be a no-repeat set list. For tickets to the performances click here.

Suicidal Tendencies and Robert Trujillo had a recent collaboration during the weekend 2 setlist of Coachella. Suicidal Tendencies brought out Trujillo as a special guest to perform the songs, “Lovely” and “I Saw Your Mommy” on stage.