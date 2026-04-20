Robert Trujillo from Metallica joins Suicidal Tendencies for “Lovely” and “I Saw Your Mommy.”

Home News Akeem Ivory April 20th, 2026 - 5:05 AM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Following Suicidal Tendencies Weekend 1 collaboration with former member Thundercat, Suicidal Tendencies surprised fans by bringing out Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo reuniting with his former band, during their Weekend 2 set at Coachella. Trujillo performed “Lovely” and “I Saw Your Mommy” before embracing his bandmates.

It was a family affair for Robert (who played with the band from 1989 to 1995) alongside his son Tye Trujillo, who has been handling bass duties since 2021. The appearance highlights a lasting connection between Trujillo and the crossover thrash band, often involving his son, to create a multi-generational performance. This follows a previous reunion in September 2023, when Robert joined the band to play “I Saw Your Mommy” when they opened for Metallica in Arizona.

Suicidal Tendencies will be joining Metallica for a pair of additional U.S. shows to their M72 World Tour. Ahead of the bands’ “No Repeat Weekend” at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, this fall and Metallica’s upcoming Sphere residency in Las Vegas, according to Revolvermag.com. For tickets and more information, click here.