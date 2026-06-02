Butcher Babies Share Anthemic New Single “Blame It On The Wind”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2026 - 5:27 PM

Today, Butcher Babies have released their powerful new single, “Blame it on the Wind,” which is produced by Howard Benson. This marks the fourth release from their forthcoming album through Judge & Jury Records. The song is a seductive hard-rock track inspired by a late-night encounter in LA. The the lyrics narrates a one-night stand, fueled by neon lights and loud music, leading to an unforgettable experience you will want to visit for more than one night.

Then, the ditty shifts from a slow burn to a high-energy tempo reminiscent of In This Moment meets Jinjer. Through Heidi Shepherd’s commanding vocals, “Blame it on the Wind” captures the restless tug-of-war between desire and blame. “This song is about a lust you can’t leave, a denial of accountability, and a laundry list of excuses for following the white rabbit. I think sometimes we blame the setting for the choices we make because it’s easier than admitting someone genuinely got under our skin. That’s what this song is about for me,” said Shepherd.

The track serves as a key chapter in an album that functions as a deeply personal love letter to vocalist Shepherd’s past reflecting on the experiences, relationships, heartbreaks and hard-earned lessons that have shaped her over the last 25 years. It is a record rooted in self-reflection and growth, honoring where she has been while embracing the strength and clarity of who she has become today.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela