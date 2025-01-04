Carla Harvey, Former Butcher Babies Vocalist, Announces She’s Joined Lords Of Acid

Home News Juliet Paiz January 4th, 2025 - 1:04 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to Blabber Mouth, Carla Harvey, the former lead vocalist of Butcher Babies, has announced that she’s joined the iconic industrial band Lords of Acid. Excited about the new journey, Harvey shared her enthusiasm for joining the band, saying it’s a dream come true to work with such a legendary group. Fans of Harvey’s powerful stage presence can expect to hear her bring her energy and distinctive voice to the band’s unique mix of electronic and industrial music.

Lords of Acid, known for their bold and often provocative sound, is gearing up for an upcoming tour and Harvey will be a part of both their classic tracks and new material. The band’s music blends hard electronic beats with edgy, sometimes controversial lyrics and Harvey’s vocal style is set to add a fresh layer to their already powerful sound.

This marks an exciting new chapter for both Harvey and the band. Lords of Acid, led by Praga Khan, has always been about pushing boundaries and taking risks and adding Harvey to the lineup shows they’re ready to continue evolving. Fans are already buzzing about what this new collaboration will bring and the upcoming tour promises to be a thrilling ride.

It was in July 2024 that Carla Harvey announced in an Instagram post that she would be parting ways with Butcher Babies. She stated in the post “I am not done making music and performing.” Now, we can finally witness Harvey share her talent with fans again, but this time with Lords of Acid.