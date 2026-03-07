Butcher Babies Share Powerful New Single “Lost In Your Touch”

Home News Nick Aagesen March 7th, 2026 - 2:20 PM

Butcher Babies have released their new single “Lost In Your Touch.” Heidi Shepard of the Butcher Babies starts the new song with an angelic note of asking “if another gets lost in your touch like I do.” She keeps her melody going throughout the song, and the backing guitars rock away. There was also a new music video released with the song. Showing Shepard in all red on a throne like chair reaching through the video towards the audience. The guitars in the background are behind a lace-like fabric.

This new song is from the upcoming new album from the Butcher Babies. The are signed to Judge and Jury Records. Shepard reflected on the new release saying that in the past 25 years, this is her most personal release yet. Also saying that this song and subsequently, the album, are rooted in self-reflection and growth.

Shepard also got vulnerable when speaking about the song saying ” 10 years ago, I watched the love of my life fall in love with someone else. I watched him fill my shoes with another girl’s touch.” Howard Benson, the producer who worked track also commented, “I gravitated to this song immediately because of the vulnerability of the lyrics.”

The Butcher Babies will also be going on tour this year, both by themselves and a co-headline tour with Infected Rain. The Butcher Babies are from Las Vegas and have been making music together since their first album in 2013 named Goliath.