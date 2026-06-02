Accept Share Re-Recorded Version Of “Fast As A Shark” Featuring Phil Anselmo, Kirk Hammett, Mikkey Dee & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2026 - 3:43 PM

German heavy metal legends ACCEPT kick off their celebration of 50 historic years with a new version of their classic hit, “Fast as a Shark,”which was originally released on Restless and Wild in 1982. This new rendition of one of the genre’s most iconic songs features metal legends Phil Anselmo, Kirk Hammett, Mikkey Dee, and Billy Sheehan, alongside ACCEPT members Wolf Hoffmann and Mark Tornillo.

This “metal supergroup” performance truly sets the tone for the entire upcoming album, Teutonic Titans 1976-2026, which is to be released on September 4, through Napalm Records. The album serves as both a celebration of the band’s history and the heavy metal genre itself, in which they played a pivotal and highly influential part. 19 timeless tracks, 50 iconic guests and they are starting “Fast as a Shark”!

“This song was so much fun! We even re-recorded the intro in a Bavarian oompah style… a friend of mine lives in Bavaria, and he was in contact with one of those traditional Bavarian woodwind outfits, and they recorded the traditional German folk song ‘Ein Heller und ein Batzen’ for us, which was fantastic. We were lucky to get Phil Anselmo on vocals, Billy Sheehan on bass, and of course Kirk Hammett on guitar, which is amazing, and Mikkey Dee on drums, so that’s a pretty nice supergroup, isn’t it?” said Hoffman.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva