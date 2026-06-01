Goose Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2026 - 6:02 PM

Today, Goose has announced full details of their upcoming fall headline tour. Dates begin November 3, at Kansas City, MO’s The Midland Theatre and continue through the entire month. Highlights include a three-night stand at Milwaukee, WI’s Miller High Life Theatre (November 6-8), along with two night stands at Kansas City, MO’s The Midland Theatre (November 3-4), Nashville, TN’s The Truth (November 10-11), Uncasville, CT’s Mohegan Sun Arena (November 13-14) and Pittsburgh, PA’s Citizens Live at The Wylie (November 19-20).

Pre-sale sign-ups are now available exclusively here. Fans who sign up will receive a unique code that grants access to the official Goose pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 3, at 10:00 a.m. (local). Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. (local).

The new dates mark the impending arrival of the band‘s sixth studio album, BIG MODERN!, out June 12, on No Coincidence Records. A fully immersive world of sound that ingeniously captures what it feels like to move through today’s overstimulated, hyperconnected society, BIG MODERN! includes such evocative new singles as “Torero” and the rapturous “Good2B,” both available everywhere now.

Goose Tour Dates

11/3 — Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

11/4 — Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

11/6 — Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

11/7 — Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

11/8 — Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

11/10 — Nashville, TN – The Truth

11/11 — Nashville, TN – The Truth

11/13 — Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/14 — Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/15 — Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

11/18 — Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

11/19 — Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

11/20 — Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

11/21 — Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena