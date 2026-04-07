Goose Announce New Album Big Modern For June 2026 Release, Share Lead Single “Good2B”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2026 - 8:11 PM

Today, Goose has announce that their upcoming sixth studio album, BIG MODERN!, will be arriving through No Coincidence Records on Friday, June 12. A fully immersive world of sound that ingeniously captures what it feels like to move through today’s overstimulated, hyperconnected society, BIG MODERN! is heralded by today’s premiere of the rapturous new single, “Good2B.”

From its first percussive note, the track offers up an unstoppable disco-funk energy, with sun-drenched congas, slinking bass lines, and organ hits dancing over an endless lyrical parade of people, places, and things. It’s joyous and messy; reward and distraction. It’s everything you could ever want, everywhere, all of the time and all of it goes down smooth. But despite its intoxicating lightness, “Good2B” is laced with an anxious undercurrent. It’s a never-ending party with a looming expiration date.

“Good2B’ and BIG MODERN! as a whole, deal with the occasional state of flow amidst absurdity,” says Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda. “It’s doing the electric slide down the grocery aisle between the Pop-Tarts and Frosted Flakes. Hyper-convenience, hyper-connected; lost in the digital sauce and feeling pretty good about it. All while we’re left with the nagging questions: how long can this feeling last? How long can all of it last?”

BIG MODERN! Track List