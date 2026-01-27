Goose Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2026 - 6:39 PM

Today, Goose have unveiled full details of their upcoming summer headline tour. Dates begin June 13, at Toronto, ON’s RBC Amphitheatre and continue through late August. Highlights include a previously announced two-night return to New York City’s Madison Square Garden, along with two-night stands at Virginia Beach, VA’s The Dome, Charleston, SC’s Firefly Distillery and other venues. For tickets and more information, click here.

For the Red Rocks shows in August specifically, Goose will utilize the Fair AXS ticket registration system. For these shows, fans can register now through this Wednesday, January 28, at 10 p.m. MST to purchase tickets before the general public. Selected fans will be emailed on or before Wednesday, February 4, with a link to purchase tickets on February 4 through Thursday, February 5. A very limited number of tickets will be made available for general on sale on Friday, February 6, at 10 a.m. MST. More information about the Fair AXS registration can be found HERE.

Goose Tour Dates

6/13 — Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre ^

6/15 — Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

6/16 — Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

6/19 — New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/20 — New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/23 — Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

6/24 — Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

6/26 — Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

6/27 — Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

6/28 — Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/30 — Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

7/1 — Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

7/2 — Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/3 — Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center ‡

7/4 — Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center §

8/13 — San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

8/14 — Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

8/15 — Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

8/16 — Reno, NV – The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

8/18 — Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

8/19 — Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater Δ

8/21 — Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater Δ

8/22 — Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ‖

8/24 — Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/27 — Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/28 — Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/29 — Salt Lake City, UT – TBA

* = w/ The Stews

^ = w/ Julian Lage

‡ = w/ The Disco Biscuits

§ = w/ moe.

Δ = w/ Greensky Bluegrass

‖ = w/ Buffalo Traffic Jam