Ty Dolla $ign Shares New Video For “Good To Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2026 - 4:43 PM

Today, Ty Dolla $ign has shared the official music video for “good to me,” which is one of the many highlights on his acclaimed recent EP, girl music vol. 1. As a whole, the music video is pretty good by how each scene shows the artist playing the tune on a piano inside a church, while he uses his harmonic and melodic vocal tones to express his beautiful heart and soul. Other than being in a church, the space tunes into a beautiful atmosphere where images compliment the elegant theme.

Ty Dolla $ign is a 2x RIAA Diamond-certified, multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and music executive who has single-handedly shaped the music industry with undeniably classic songs (“Paranoid,” “Or Nah,” “Blasé”), chart-topping collaborations (“Psycho” with Post Malone, “Work From Home” with Fifth Harmony, “CARNIVAL” with Ye, Rich The Kid and Playboy Carti) and genre-defying songwriting and production contributions (JAY-Z & Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Drake, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Khalid, Wiz Khalifa, YG and other acts.)

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback